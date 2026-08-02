Help Us Visit Dad in Arizona

My name is Samantha. My husband and I have been together for 18 years and have 5 children and 3 grandchildren. We've worked hard our whole lives and own a home in Rochester, NY.





Nine years ago, my father-in-law and his wife moved to Arizona. We've stayed close through FaceTime and phone calls, but we haven't been able to see them in person. Recently, we learned he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. When we video call, we can see how much the chemotherapy is taking a toll on him.





We want to drive out to Arizona with 2 of our daughters and our 2 year old grandson that he has never met an spend time with him before it's to late. We need a winnebago that has a working Bathroom and kitchen and can sleep 5 this way it will save us money on food and hotels along the way. Also we will not invade his space while we are there we can stay close to him and still in our own spot.