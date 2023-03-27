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Help Us Turn Challenges Into Opportunities

GoalKSh 750,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byKisa Esau

Help Us Turn Challenges Into Opportunities

My name is Kisa Esau, the founder and director of Impossible To Possible Uganda. I started this organization because I believe that every child, every family, and every vulnerable person deserves an opportunity to live with dignity, hope, and a chance for a better tomorrow.


Through Impossible To Possible Uganda, we work to support vulnerable children, families, people living with disabilities, and individuals facing difficult circumstances that they never asked for.


Every day, we witness pain in the eyes of innocent children not because they are stubborn or difficult, but because they are hungry, sick, abandoned, out of school, or simply longing for love, care, and someone to believe in them.


We choose to stand beside them.


We support children who cannot attend school because their families cannot afford school fees and essential supplies. We stand with families whose lives have been affected by illness, accidents, disability, poverty, and unexpected hardship.


We believe no one should have to face their hardest moment alone.


Every donation is more than money. It is a lifeline.


Your support can help a child return to school with the supplies they need. It can help put food on an empty table. It can contribute toward essential support for someone facing illness or disability. Most importantly, it can remind someone who feels forgotten that they are not alone.


We know we cannot solve every problem overnight. But we believe that doing something is better than doing nothing.


We do not turn away from pain. We walk toward it with compassion, dignity, and the support of people who believe that every human life matters.


When you support Impossible To Possible Uganda, you are not simply making a donation.


You are helping create an opportunity.

You are helping restore hope.

You are helping a child believe in tomorrow.

You are helping turn impossible into possible.


Whether you donate, share our campaign, or help us reach someone who can make a difference, your support matters.


If you are able, please consider making a donation today. Even a small contribution can become part of something much bigger when we come together.


From one human being to another, thank you for caring, thank you for standing with us, and thank you for helping us make the impossible possible. 


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