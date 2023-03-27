Help Us To Safety.

After Hurricane Helene and an ongoing domestic violence situation that the state has now stepped in on, I'm making the decision to leave and start over. Kaden, Freki, and I need help to make this move happen.





I'm raising funds for a U-Haul, gasoline, and possibly a motel room for a night if Kaden can't medically manage the long commute to our new home. Kaden has been through so much in his short life, and this upheaval is a lot on him.





I'm asking for your help, not for me, but for Kaden and for all three of us to have a safe fresh start. Thank you for standing with us as we move forward into this next chapter.