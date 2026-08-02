Help Us Through Unpaid Maternity Leave

I'm not usually someone who enjoys asking for help, and honestly, sharing this feels a little uncomfortable for me. But with my unpaid maternity leave coming up, I've realized that accepting a little help could make a really big difference for our family.





I want to be able to enjoy these last few weeks before meeting our baby boy (Due Oct 3rd💙) and those first precious weeks at home without constantly worrying about how we're going to keep up with bills while I'm not working.





If you're able to donate, even a small amount would mean so much to us. And if you aren't able to donate, simply sharing our link would help more than you know.





Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this, share it, or support us in any way. We truly appreciate it more than I can put into words.