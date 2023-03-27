Help Us Through My Husband's Hip Surgery Recovery

My husband had an emergency hip replacement surgery. Our insurance didn't cover as much as we hoped, and now he needs to stay at a rehab facility while he recovers. Because I have to keep working, I can't be home with him during this time.





The surgery was terrifying, he had to be brought back to life twice. Now we're facing unexpected challenges: his knee is also giving out, which means his recovery will take longer than we initially thought. We're hoping for about two weeks at rehab, but there's no way to know for certain right now.





My husband has lost income because he's been out of work longer than expected. We're carrying this burden largely on our own. While my family has been there emotionally, they're not able to help us financially. I'm afraid about what comes next, the medical bills, the rehab costs, and how we'll cover our everyday expenses while he recovers.





We need help to get through this season. Any support would mean so much to us as we navigate this uncertain time. Thank you for standing with us.