Help Us Through Job Transition

I was laid off recently, and my wife is working to keep us afloat while I wait to start a new job on August 11th. Right now, we're facing some urgent needs that feel overwhelming.





I'm about to lose my vehicle, which I need to get to my new job, there's no way to take the bus there. We're also $225 behind on rent with late fees it's going to go up daily after first and after 5th day I will receive a notice to leave , and I need to catch up on that. My family needs to do laundry, and with school about to start, we need to get school clothes and uniforms together for the kids.





I have the lay-off letters, this timing is totally out of my hands. I'm just trying to hang on until August 11th and get caught up on what we owe. Any support would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us.