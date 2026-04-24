Help Us Through Job Loss and Our Wedding

Hello everyone, I sadly lost my job back in June. Since my severance ended, my fiancé and I have been struggling to make ends meet. Most of the severance went toward rent, bills, and utilities, and we're running very low on funds now.





On top of everything, we've been planning our wedding since last year, and it's set for late September. We have final payments due in early September that we won't be able to cover without help.





My fiancé is doing what he can, but supporting a household on one income right now just isn't realistic. I'm actively job hunting and going through interviews, but I haven't heard back from any leads yet. I've also applied for unemployment benefits and additional assistance programs, though it will take a while to hear back from them.





Once I find a job, we'll need time to catch up on bills and back rent. Any support during this time would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us.