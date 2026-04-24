Help Us Take the Gospel to Mbale, Uganda

We are seeking to raise £5270 to support our upcoming mission to Uganda. We will be traveling to areas where access to the gospel is limited. we will preach the Gospel of Christ across villages and communities, pray with individuals, encourage local churches, minister to pastors and leaders.

The funds We are raising will help us with:

Purchasing Bibles in local language, 2. Accommodation for people traveling from different villages to the crusade ground, Supporting elderly and disabled people who are unable to travel to the crusade ground, We don't want anyone to be left out simply because they cannot come to the crusade. Through door-to-door evangelism, we can reach who are elderly, disabled, sick, or otherwise unable to attend. You may not be able to travel to Uganda but your prayers and giving can help you become part of this mission. Sound, Stage, and Fuel for generator

Every gift, weather £5, £50, £100 or more, helps us reach another person with the Gospel.

Thank you for partnering with us as we take the message of our Lord Jesus Christ to the villages of Uganda and beyond. We believe the Great Commission is for all of us (Mark 16:15).







