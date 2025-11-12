Help Us Survive: Medical, Home, and Basic Needs

My husband and I are both disabled and struggling to keep our heads above water. He was a police officer for 20 years and has rheumatoid arthritis; he takes chemo for his condition. I worked as a CNA since 2003, but this year I injured my back, had surgery, and it made things worse. I had to quit my job.





Our situation has spiraled. The day before my surgery, our truck broke down and we still haven't been able to fix it. Our washer and dryer have broken. This week our refrigerator quit and ruined our groceries. We discovered a water leak, and when we fixed it, the pipe snapped, that repair alone cost over $500. Now we've found black mold growing in our house. Our home is over 100 years old and it's falling apart faster than we can keep up with.





We don't qualify for government assistance, we get $24 a month in food stamps. We're desperate for help just to survive. I struggle with mental health issues and am unable to pay for therapy, which has been crucial for me. We're both exhausted and stuck, and we don't know what to do anymore.





Your support would mean everything to us right now.