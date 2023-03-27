Help Us Support Russell Through His Recovery

The night of August 12th our lives changed in an instant when our son Russell suffered a sudden, life-threatening medical emergency. His dad performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, and against some incredible odds, Russell is still here with us today.





After spending three weeks in the hospital, Russell has now been transferred to a skilled nursing facility where he can continue healing and working toward his recovery. We are incredibly grateful for every bit of progress he has made, but we also know there is still a long road ahead.

The facility that can provide the care Russell needs is about an hour from our home, which means roughly two hours of driving every time we visit. We want to be there as much as possible—to support him, encourage him, help with his care, and simply make sure he knows his family is beside him through this.





Unfortunately, the costs of doing that are beginning to add up. Between gas, meals while we're away from home, missed work, and the other unexpected expenses that come with something like this, it is becoming difficult financially. We have already missed work to be with Russell and expect there will be more days when being there for him has to come before earning an income.





We're asking for a little help so that finances don't become the reason we can't be there for Russell when he needs us. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help with travel and the other expenses involved in supporting him throughout his recovery. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to us.





We are incredibly thankful that Russell is still here, still fighting, and continuing to make progress. Every win, big or little, is a win—and right now we're taking them one at a time. ❤️





Thank you for helping us continue to be there for him.