Help Us Stock Our Engine Repair Shop

My husband has started a small engine repair shop, but we're struggling to get it off the ground. Right now, he's losing jobs because customers won't bring their own parts, when he asks them to supply what's needed, they don't follow through. Without inventory of our own, he can't take on the work that comes his way.





I'm caring for his mom full-time while he does everything he can to keep us afloat. On top of that, our car's motor just blew up, which has made everything so much harder. We're also expecting a grandchild soon, and we recently found ourselves caring for ten puppies after an unexpected situation, feeding them costs us $40 to $50 a week, which we can't sustain right now.





We're starting at the very bottom with no way forward without help. This fundraiser will let us buy the inventory my husband needs to take on jobs and grow the shop. Thank you.