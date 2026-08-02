Help Us Stay Stable and Relocate

I'm a single mom, 51, raising my 22-year-old son in Southern Illinois. We've been struggling financially for years. My younger son struggles with emotional anxiety and depression and has been unable to find work. The crime in our area is high, and opportunities here are limited.





I work two jobs, but it's not enough. I'm at risk of losing my apartment and my car. I've tried everything I can think of, and I'm still falling short each month on my bills.





Due to racism, I've had only a select few opportunities to pull myself out of the economic position I'm in. I need help to keep us stable, to cover my bills and hold onto our home and transportation, while I work toward relocating or finding better financial opportunities.





Your support would mean so much to my son and me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.