Help Us Stay Housed While I Start My New Job

I'm a father to four beautiful daughters and a husband to an amazing wife. My former employer messed up my last paycheck and has refused to fix it or help us in any way. With my new job starting in just a few days, we're in a tight spot, all of our bills are due, including our rent, and I have no way to borrow money from family or anyone else. I've exhausted every option I can think of, from churches to trying for a bank loan, with no success.





Right now, I'm just trying to keep my family from being homeless. Any support would mean so much to us during this transition. Thank you for reading, and may God bless you.