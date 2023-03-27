Help Us Stay Housed This Month

I'm a single mom in a tough spot right now. I just got left with a $1500 lease and a broken car, and I'm going to college for health science. My bills are piling up, and I'm running out of time, by the 10th, my child and I could be homeless if I can't cover them.





I don't have family or a support system to lean on, and I'm in a different state than where I'm from, so I'm really on my own here. I just landed a job starting September 14th, which will help, but I need to bridge this gap right now.





Your help picking up these bills would mean everything to us. It would keep a roof over our heads and let me focus on my new job and my studies. Thank you for standing with us.