Help Us Stay Housed and Fed

My name is Miasia, and this year has been really hard. I'm a single mother of two, and right now we're at risk of becoming homeless. I'm dealing with depression and anxiety that have left me unable to work, and I've fallen behind on rent.





A sudden medical emergency hit us fast and hard, and it's been overwhelming trying to figure out how to cover our basic living expenses. I'm raising money to help pay for immediate rent and groceries so my children and I can stay safe and fed.





If you're able to donate, any amount helps immensely. If you can't give right now, sharing this link with friends or on social media would mean the world to me. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.