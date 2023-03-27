Help Us Stay Home This School Year

I'm raising money to help my two daughters and me avoid eviction as the school year is about to start.





I've been facing a financial hardship since losing my father. Without transportation, it's been harder to support us and keep up with what we need. Things have been really tight, and right now we're at risk of losing our home.





I've recently found some opportunities that are starting to help us move forward, but we need support to stay stable while I work through this difficult time. A helping hand will go a long way in helping us maintain our living situation and get through this.