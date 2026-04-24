Help Us Start Over in a New State

I'm a single parent raising my daughter, and I've hit a really hard stretch. I lost my job, and that set off a chain of things, I lost my apartment and my car. Right now, we're sleeping house to house, and sometimes outside. It's been so difficult to get my daughter to school consistently, and that's created some trouble with her attendance.





I want to move us out of state and start over from the ground up. I'm looking to rebuild, to get us stable housing, reliable transportation, and the chance to get my daughter back on a steady routine. A fresh start in a new place feels like the right move for both of us.





Your support would mean so much as we work toward that. Thank you for standing with us.