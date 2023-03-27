Help Me Start My Family Through IUI

I'm hoping to start a family and have decided to pursue IUI (intrauterine insemination) to make that happen. The process requires multiple rounds, as it typically takes several cycles to be successful.





To move forward, I need to complete initial testing and then begin the treatment cycles themselves. Each cycle involves monitoring and medication to support the process. I've estimated the costs across multiple rounds, and it's a significant investment that I'm not able to cover on my own right now.





Your support would mean so much as I take this step toward growing my family. Thank you for standing with me.