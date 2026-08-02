Help Us Start Fresh

I'm raising money for my three children and myself. My boys lost their father four years ago, and I've been carrying the weight on my own ever since. Their father is deceased and my daughters' father is struggling, so I've had to manage everything alone. It’s hard not knowing where your next meal will come from or how you can get to and from ,so this money will help me get a head start towards a better situation currently





Recently, I've fallen on hard times and lost my job. We're currently living with my mother, and I'm doing everything I can to find work, but it's been difficult. Right now, I'm struggling to know how I'll feed my children or buy them school clothes and shoes.





I lost my storage unit with most of my belongings, so we're starting from very little. I'm asking for help with a down payment on an apartment, food, and clothes so we can have a fresh start and some peace of mind.