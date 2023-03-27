Help Us Smile Again: Relief for a Disabled Veteran

​Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

​My husband and I are facing a daily battle with chronic pain that has taken a massive toll on our health, our well-being, and our quality of life. We are both disabled, and our biggest obstacle right now is our severe dental health issues.





​We have struggled to get the dental care we need. Now at the age of 58 and 62 our dental issues have gotten worse.





My husband proudly served our country in the Air Force, but like many disabled Americans, we have discovered a heartbreaking gap in our healthcare system: Medicare does not cover dental care.





​The Daily Reality Right now, both of us are in constant, daily pain. Because we cannot afford the high costs, our dental health has continued to deteriorate. We are in urgent need of multiple root canals, repairs for broken teeth, and extensive restorative work just to be able to eat comfortably and live without agonizing toothaches.





​Living with daily pain is exhausting, and when you are already managing other disabilities, it feels overwhelming. We have reached a point where we cannot do this on our own, and we are humbly swallowing our pride to ask for help.





​How Your Support Will Help

​Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward our necessary dental procedures, including:

​-Urgent root canals to treat severe infections and pain

​-Fixing and extracting broken teeth

​-Essential crowns and restorative work to protect our remaining health





​Other Ways to Help-

​We understand that times are tough for everyone right now. If you are not in a position to donate, we completely understand. You can still help us immensely by sharing our link with your friends, family, or community groups, and by keeping us in your thoughts and prayers.





​Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and support in helping us finally get relief and smile without shame or pain.





​With deep gratitude,

Matt and Gina