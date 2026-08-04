Help Us Say I Do This October

My fiancé and I are getting married in October, and we've been paying for everything ourselves, the venue, DJ, catering, and all the rest. It means so much to us to do this on our own terms.





A few months ago, I was laid off unexpectedly and did not expect the job market to be this difficult when it happen. I figured I would land somewhere fairly quickly with my experience and background. That hasn't happened. We've been getting by just barely while raising 3 kids. Although 2 of them do not live here full time as they are mine with my ex and we share parenting. But in a couple of weeks we need to pay off the remaining balance (10k) for the wedding. My fiancé doesn't know I'm doing this, but marrying her means the world to me and I am not too proud to ask for help. We're not worried about a honeymoon or anything. That can come later. We just want to tie the knot and start our journey together with our blended family. I am trying to be as transparent as can be.





We're not greedy people, anything at all will help us get there. Thank you for standing with us.