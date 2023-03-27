Help Us Say Goodbye to Lexi

My beautiful 19-year-old daughter Lexi went to bed Monday night and never woke up Tuesday morning. I found her the next day, and she was gone from us.





Lexi was suffering from extreme mental health disorders and epilepsy. We believe she had a seizure overnight.





Lexi was the most beautiful young lady you would ever meet. She was very giving and loving, always kind to everyone she met, and always wanted hugs from people. She loved working on her diamond art, hanging with friends, family, and animals.





I'm on a fixed income and am asking for help with funeral expenses. I'm trying to get her cremated and have a service, but the costs are more than I can manage right now.





If you could help out even a little, it would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with our family during this heartbreaking time.