Help Us Say Goodbye to Harley

My female Cane Corso, Harley, passed away yesterday afternoon after battling an unknown illness that came on suddenly. We had Harley since she was a puppy, and my kids grew up with her. My grandkids have grown up with her too. She was an amazing addition to our family and loved my grandkids with every inch of her heart and soul.





We're trying to get her cremated, but unfortunately it's so expensive we're unable to do so right now. Harley may not have been human, but she was part of our family. We'd be so grateful for any help you can give us to put her to rest. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time, and God bless.