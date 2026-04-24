Help Us Save This Sweet Abandoned Kitten





We came across this tiny kitten outside, completely vulnerable and in need of help. Seeing such a young animal trying to survive on its own was heartbreaking, and we couldn’t just walk away.

We’re asking for help covering the costs of getting this kitten somewhere safe, including:

• Veterinary examination

• Vaccinations and deworming

• Food and formula

• Medication or treatment if needed

• Safe temporary shelter

• Future spay/neuter care

Our goal is to give this little kitten the chance to grow up healthy, safe, and loved.

Even $5 or $10 helps. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser can be just as valuable.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to help this little life. ❤️



