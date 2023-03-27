Help Us Save Our Home From Foreclosure

I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a chance to keep the home I've been fighting to hold onto while I fight my way back to being financially independent.

Right now, I am facing foreclosure, with approximately $10,000 needed to address the mortgage delinquency.

That number feels enormous to me. But behind that number is a much longer story — one involving incarceration, death, grief, financial upheaval, unemployment, lost belongings, transportation problems, and a series of circumstances I never imagined I would have to navigate.

And somehow, through all of it, I'm still here. Still trying.

How I got here

A few years ago, my life changed in ways I never could have anticipated.

Jessica, who is on the mortgage, is currently incarcerated. While she has been away, I was charged with caring for her daughter, Jocelyn, and doing what I could to keep the household going.

Jocelyn was also the person who had been handling the household finances and making sure the mortgage was paid.

Then Jocelyn died.

Losing her was devastating on its own. But her death also left me trying to figure out how to keep the household and mortgage afloat while Jessica was still incarcerated.

There were financial resources involved that had been helping with the mortgage, including pension payments. After Jocelyn's death, I had to figure out where those payments were going and how they could be accessed and used appropriately. Because the checks were in Jocelyn's name, I couldn't simply deposit them into my own account. I spent weeks trying to work through the banking and New Jersey Treasury issues and get the situation straightened out.

In the meantime, the mortgage continued to fall further behind.

Eventually, we were able to get into a homeowners assistance program that reduced the monthly payment from approximately $817 to about $578, with the unpaid portion of the principal being moved to the end of the loan. We had to make the first three payments on time to remain eligible.

We were only able to make one of those payments before everything fell apart again.

Jessica's ex-husband is also still on the mortgage, even though they divorced years ago and their finances have been separate for a long time. He does not contribute to the mortgage or the upkeep of the property, and getting him to participate in dealing with the mortgage company has been extremely difficult.

I have continued working with Wells Fargo and pursuing every option available to me. There have been times when foreclosure activity has been suspended while they reviewed our circumstances and possible assistance options.

But the immediate problem remains:

The mortgage is approximately $10,000 behind.

I'm fighting to fix this myself, too

I want to be very clear about something.

I am not expecting strangers to solve my life.

I have more than 15 years of experience in accounting, bookkeeping, and administrative work. I have been applying for remote jobs because I live in a rural area where dependable transportation is a major obstacle. I have applied for an enormous number of jobs and continue to do so.

I'm also trying to create income in other ways, including selling handmade artwork, restored décor, and other things I've created.

And now I'm going through the house and identifying whatever personal property I still have that I can sell.

Unfortunately, a significant amount of my belongings was lost or taken while I was incarcerated for two weeks. I had trusted people to look after my belongings and the house while I was gone, and that trust turned out to be misplaced.

What remains is not necessarily something I want to give up. Some of it has sentimental value. Some of it could have helped me rebuild financially.

But right now, saving the home matters more.

So I'm willing to sell what I can.

I'm willing to keep applying for jobs.

I'm willing to keep creating things to sell.

I'm willing to keep fighting with the mortgage company.

I'm doing everything I can to create a way forward.

What I'm asking for

My goal is approximately $10,000.

The money raised will go first and foremost toward the mortgage delinquency and the immediate housing crisis we're facing.

My hope is that getting the delinquency addressed will give me the opportunity to stop the foreclosure process and continue working with the mortgage company toward a sustainable solution.

I don't expect $10,000 to magically fix everything.

What it would give me is something I desperately need:

Time.

Time to find work.

Time to rebuild an income.

Time to sell what I can.

Time to get back on stable financial ground.

And time to keep the home I've been fighting so hard to hold onto.

I'm not giving up

I've spent a long time trying to handle all of this myself.

I've dealt with grief, financial instability, unemployment, transportation problems, the loss of belongings, and circumstances I never expected to find myself in.

I've made mistakes.

I've trusted the wrong people.

I've had things happen that were completely outside my control.

But I haven't stopped trying.

I'm still trying to work.

I'm still trying to earn money.

I'm still trying to sell what I can.

I'm still trying to work with the mortgage company.

And I'm still trying to build a life where I don't need to ask anyone for help.

I just can't bridge this particular gap by myself.

If you can donate, thank you. Truly.

If you can't, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A share could put this story in front of someone I would never otherwise reach.

I'm not asking someone to carry me forever.

I'm asking for enough help to keep me from losing the ground I'm standing on while I fight my way back.

Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for sharing it. And thank you for helping in whatever way you can.