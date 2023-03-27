Help Us Save Albanian Stray Animals

A second chance for dogs that have nobody else to help them





In July, while on holiday in Albania, we could not ignore the suffering of the stray animals we encountered. We managed to rescue three dogs and one cat, providing them with food, veterinary care, and safety.

Sadly, not every story has a happy ending... One of the dogs we tried to save did not make it despite receiving veterinary care.

Today, one dog left the clinic after amputation of one paw and is still waiting for us at a foster home in Albania, waiting for us to be taken to Poland.





Two more dogs remain on the streets and still desperately need help. We did not manage to help them last time..





We are now planning to travel from Poland back to Albania to bring our 3paws dog to safety and continue helping the two dogs that are still struggling to survive on their own.





What Are We Raising Money For?





Your donation will help cover:

✅ Fuel for the journey from Poland to Albania and back

✅ Veterinary treatment and medical care for dogs left on the streets

✅ Microchips and passports required for transport

✅ Travel and transportation costs

✅ Other essential paperwork and preparation





Why We Need Your Help





The cost of helping stray animals is much higher than most people realize.

Veterinary care, vaccinations, microchips, passports, and transportation expenses quickly add up.

We are funding this rescue mission ourselves and currently have no sponsors or external financial support.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to rescuing these dogs and giving them the care, safety, and love they deserve.





❤️ How You Can Help

Donate if you can.

Share our fundraiser with friends and family.

Help us give these dogs a chance at a safe and happy life.





Every euro, every złoty, and every share makes a difference.

Thank you for supporting our rescue mission and for caring about animals in need. ❤️





“Saving one animal will not change the world, but for that one animal, the world changes forever.”