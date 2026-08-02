Help us Reunite with our Fur Babies

Our cats are in Utah after we had to leave and move to Arkansas due to fires. I'm severely asthmatic, and we had a newborn at the time, so we couldn't stay. We have a way to get them here now, but we need help with the cost.





One of our cats, we raised since he was 7 weeks old, he turned one on May 27 this year. He has trauma from people we lived with at a homeless shelter, and if someone isn't aware of it, a trauma response could seriously injure them. The other cat lost her previous owner, who went to the hospital Christmas Eve last year and passed away in March. She's just starting to open up and show her personality with us, and we can't have her isolate again.





This fundraiser will cover the gas, food, and hotel my bio mom and her best friend will need to help bring our cats back home to us.