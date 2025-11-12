Help Us Restore Power and Home Safety

Dear Friends, Family, and Neighbors,





We are reaching out with hearts full of faith, but in a moment of urgent financial need. After experiencing an extended power outage, we fell behind on our electricity bill. Our utility company accepted a strict payment arrangement plan that got our lights turned back on, but to keep our electricity active and avoid an immediate shutoff, we must pay $352 within the next 2 days. Moving forward, we also have to pay an additional $75 on top of our regular utility bill to stay in good standing.





The extended power outage has created a major health hazard in our home. Because our refrigerator was without power, all of our food spoiled completely. The entire unit and freezer are now heavily ruined and filled with pests. It has become a biohazard that we urgently need to deep clean, remove, and replace to keep our living space safe and sanitary.





Your support would mean so much to us as we work through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.