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HELP US RESTORE OUR CHURCH

HELP US RESTORE OUR CHURCH

Goal₦200,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byEnesi ozovehe

HELP US RESTORE OUR CHURCH

🙏 HELP US RESTORE OUR CHURCH 🙏


A place where people prayed, worshipped, found hope, and called home is now in danger of being lost.


Our church building has partially collapsed and become seriously damaged, leaving the congregation without a safe and suitable place to worship. What was once a place filled with songs, prayers, testimonies, and fellowship is now a painful reminder of how quickly things can change.


For many of us, this church is more than just a building. It is where lives have been changed, where families have prayed together, where people have received encouragement during difficult seasons, and where many have found hope when they had nowhere else to turn.


Today, we are appealing to everyone who can help.


We may not all have the same financial capacity, but every contribution can make a difference. Whether you can give ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, ₦50,000 or more, your support will bring us one step closer to restoring this place of worship.


If you cannot contribute financially, please share this message with others and pray for us. Your sharing may reach someone who is able to help.


We believe that together, we can rebuild what has been damaged and restore a safe place where people can once again gather to worship God.


🙏 PLEASE HELP US REBUILD.

🙏 EVERY CONTRIBUTION COUNTS.

🙏 EVERY SHARE MATTERS.

🙏 MAY GOD BLESS EVERY HAND THAT SUPPORTS THIS PROJECT.


Target: ₦[20million]]

Account Name: [ENESI JOHN OZOVEHE]

Bank: [KUDA BANK ]

Account Number: 2068812779

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