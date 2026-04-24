Help Us Restore a Home for a Mother & Her Children

I recently purchased a mobile home with the goal of doing something meaningful with it—helping provide a safe and stable home for a mother and her children.

The mobile home needs repairs before the family can move in. I have already taken care of purchasing the home, and I am willing to contribute my time and labor to help get the work completed. Now I’m asking my friends, family, and community to help us raise $6,000 for the materials and expenses needed to make the home safe, comfortable, and move-in ready.

The funds will help with necessary repairs such as flooring and subfloor work, walls and drywall, painting, plumbing, electrical repairs, fixtures, doors, trim, and other materials needed during the renovation.

Our goal is $6,000, and every donation makes a difference.

Whether you can contribute $10, $25, $50, $100, or more, every dollar brings this family one step closer to having a place they can call home.

I will be sharing pictures and updates throughout the renovation so everyone who supports this project can see the progress being made.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, churches, businesses, and community.

This is more than fixing up a mobile home. It is about giving a mother and her children a fresh start, stability, and a safe place to call home.

Thank you for your donations, prayers, shares, and support. Together, we can turn this mobile home into a home.



