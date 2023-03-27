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Help Us Repair Our Roof ❤️

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byMakia Byrd

Help Us Repair Our Roof ❤️

I never imagined I would find myself asking for help like this, but sometimes life reminds us that we can't always do everything on our own.

Our home is in need of a roof repair/replacement, and unfortunately, the cost of the insurance deductible and the expenses that aren't covered by insurance are more than we can comfortably manage right now. As you can see from the photos, the damage is significant, and this is something we can't afford to put off.

I work full time, my husband works part time, and we both DoorDash whenever we can to bring in extra income. We work hard and do everything we can to take care of our household and make ends meet, but lately, it has been a struggle just keeping up with the day-to-day expenses of life. There simply isn't much left over when unexpected expenses like this come along.

So, with a humble heart, we're asking for help.

If you are able to contribute financially, any amount would mean more to us than you know. If you can't donate money but are able to donate supplies or materials that could help with the repairs, we would be incredibly grateful for that as well.

And if you aren't in a position to give anything financially or materially, please don't feel bad. A prayer, a share of this fundraiser, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts would mean so much to us. Sometimes a share reaches the person who is able to help.

Asking for help isn't easy. We work hard, we're doing our best, and we aren't looking for someone to simply fix everything for us. We're just asking for a little help getting through a situation that has become more than we can handle alone.

We will never know if anyone is willing to help if we never have the courage to ask.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Whether you donate, share, provide supplies, or simply say a prayer for us, please know that every bit of support is deeply appreciated and will never be taken for granted. ❤️🙏

Thank you for helping us protect our home and giving us a little hope during a difficult time.

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