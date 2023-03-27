Help Us to get back to work





Hi friends and family. Our delivery van's transmission completely went out.during our move fro. Coast and living in van for 4 yrs didnt help it but we had to have somthing to stay in and moving daily so to mot get in trouble...and Because of my foot injury, this delivery service is the only way I can safely work right now. We're completely out of income and need help getting back on the road.and keep our home as well and I miss our costumers





The funds will go towards a new car

registration tags, insurance, gas, and covering food and other bills while we've had no income from work. We also need to make sure our dog is taken care of.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us, and thank you for sharing our link.

And for any donation 10$ or greater we will send u a special gift its a self published epub book selling at Amazon for 14.99 a download, its a healing and grounding practice affirmations journal prompts and guide journey inspired by nature written by us personally its beautiful and fun.

We will send u a copy free for your donation to us just make sure to leave an email address.





Thank you and God bless