HELP US REPAIR FOUNTAIN OF GOD'S TEMPLE CHURCH - KERICHO





Greetings in Jesus name,





I am Pastor Kennedy Kirui from Fountain of God's Temple Church, Kericho, Rift Valley, Kenya.





We started our church 3 years ago with 35 members, mostly small-scale farmers. We worship in a small mabati structure.





For the last 2 months, the roof has been leaking badly. When it rains, we cannot hold service. Our Bibles and chairs get wet. We fear the structure will collapse during the coming heavy rains.





As members we have contributed what we can, but we are still short.





Urgent need: $250

- 10 iron sheets

- Timber and nails

- Labor





This will help us continue Sunday Service, Wednesday prayers, and Bible study.





Any support is a blessing:

$10 = nails and timber

$25 = 1 iron sheet

Any amount will help us.





If you are led to support God's work:





PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/TWWSB3HFCL846

WhatsApp: +254 727 679 947





May God bless you for supporting His work.





Pastor Kennedy Kirui

Fountain of God's Temple Church

Kericho, Kenya