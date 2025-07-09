Help Us Relocate to Safety

I'm homeless and fleeing domestic violence with my daughters. I fear for our lives and need to move as soon as possible. I don't want him to find us.





I've been beaten too long. My heart hurts, my body hurts, but I can't let my daughters see me like this. I can't let them think this is how a man treats a woman or that abuse is something to accept.





This fundraiser will help us relocate quickly and safely. Your support would mean everything to us as we work toward a life free from fear.