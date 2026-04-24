Help Us Regain Independence With a Reliable

Keeping Faith Alive: A Plea for Wheels, Safety, and Survival





Headline: Stranded in a Medical Crisis: Please Help Us Rebuild Our Lives





My name is Wilhelmina Elizabeth, or LIZ, I am 54 years old, and today, I am swallowing my pride to ask for a lifeline. We have always been humble, hardworking people who have pride in standing on our own two feet. But we have hit a breaking point where survival is no longer something we can manage alone.





Life has a way of testing us, and right now, the weight on our shoulders is heavy. Both of my parents and my husband's parents have passed away, leaving us without that foundational support system so many take for granted. While we do have some family left, they are elderly. I love them too much to place our heavy financial and physical burdens onto their shoulders. They have fought their own battles, and I cannot bring our crisis to their doorsteps. It is up to me to carry us through, but right now, the weight is simply too much to bear alone.





The Reality of Our Medical Crisis

My husband is my heart, my partner, and my closest friend. Watching someone you love battle a chronic illness is heartbreaking, but navigating it without a safety net is terrifying. He suffers from severe epilepsy. We were hit with a devastating blow when we were told by authorities that he is not epileptic enough for state financial disability assistance.





He has been told to find work, but that directive completely ignores the cruel reality of his condition. The terrifying stigma surrounding seizures, combined with the extreme safety risks of him being unsupervised in a workplace, make him completely unemployable. Employers back away the moment they hear the word epilepsy.





To make matters worse, his health vulnerabilities do not end there. He is also severely allergic to bee stings, a condition that can cause anaphylactic shock and shut his airways down in mere minutes. Because ambulance response times in our area are dangerously slow and unpredictable, a sudden, severe seizure or a single bee sting is a literal death sentence if I cannot personally place him in a vehicle and drive him to the emergency room myself. Every tick of the clock during an episode is a matter of life and death, and right now, I am completely powerless to save him if disaster strikes.





The Loss of Our Independence

Out of absolute financial desperation, and a business dream that we poured our hearts into but which tragically fell through, we made the agonizing decision to sell our car almost a year ago. It was a choice made out of survival, but it is a decision that now impacts us every single second of every single day.

For the past year, my independence has been completely stripped away. I am trapped in our home, relying entirely on the kindness of others to pick me up and drop me off just so I can try to earn a living.





I am a Candidate Property Practitioner. I know what it means to work hard, to hustle, and to build something from nothing. In fact, I proved my dedication to this industry by becoming one of the top real estate agents right here on the Bluff in Durban. I love my work, and I love helping people find their homes. However, my profession provides a commission-only income. In real estate, the rule is simple and harsh: if you do not sell, you do not eat.





The real estate industry relies heavily on perception and presence. Clients look at you, and they judge your stability from the moment you arrive. In this business, your vehicle is your mobile office; it is how you transport clients, visit properties, and show that you are a successful, reliable professional. If you arrive via public transport or have to ask an acquaintance for a lift to a viewing, trust immediately vanishes. It destroys your professional confidence, impacts your reputation, and breaks your spirit. I have been very stressed out by this situation, watching my hard-earned career slip away simply because I lack a basic tool for the job.





Our Simple Request for a Re beginning

I need to work to keep a roof over our heads, to put food on our table, and to keep my husband alive. But the brutal reality is that I cannot do it without wheels.

We are not looking for luxury, nor are we asking for anything flashy. We are humble people who are simply looking for a reliable secondhand vehicle that can get me to my listings, transport my clients, and double as an emergency vehicle for my husband's medical needs.





Your generosity will go directly toward:

Securing a safe, reliable secondhand vehicle Covering the local licensing and registration fees Fitting a set of safe, new tyres to ensure roadworthiness Conducting initial oil changes and mechanical servicing to make sure the car lasts





A Thank You From Our Hearts

Every single cent you donate is a building block toward restoring my dignity. It is a physical shield protecting my husband's life in a medical emergency, and a direct step toward helping us stand on our own two feet once again.





If you are not in a position to donate financially, we entirely understand. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers and consider sharing our story with your friends, family, and community groups. Word of mouth is a powerful blessing.





Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read our story, for your empathy, and for your kindness.





May God richly bless you.