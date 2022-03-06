Help Us Rebuild Clear the Debt 2 Protect OurChurch

My name is Lyn, and I am in a desperate race against time.





I am the beneficiary of Casa Blanca in Kidapawan City, a venue I am transforming into a staycation and events center to serve my community and host the JIL ministry (Jesus is LORD).





I am facing a critical September deadline to pay off a 5-million-peso debt for the property. but I’ve hit a wall.





I desperately need funds to finish critical safety repairs so we can finally open our doors and become self-sustaining.





Despite investing everything I have, the property requires urgent structural repairs—roofing, electrical, and plumbing—to open for business. I am completely out of funds and at risk of losing it all.





I am knocking on your heart for any financial support you can provide to help me save this project and keep our outreach missions alive. Please help me before it’s too late.





Every day counts, and I have nowhere else to turn. If you can help me survive this financial crisis, your contribution would not only save this business but keep our support for the needy going. May God bless your heart for considering this desperate request. God Bless you all.



