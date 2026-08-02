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Help Us Rebuild After Losing Almost Everything

Goal₺600,000 TRY
Raised₺0 TRY

Fundraiser created byLIDA TAVAKOLI MAHALATI

Help Us Rebuild After Losing Almost Everything

In just a few weeks, we lost almost everything we had built over years of hard work. We are now facing approximately 1,200,000 Turkish Lira (around US$25,000) in losses and financial obligations, with almost no savings left, mounting bank debt, and our home and stability in Türkiye at risk.

We are a couple living in Türkiye, far from our families and without a financial support network we can turn to in a crisis. Throughout our lives, we have also tried to help others whenever we could, including people in difficult situations and animals in need. We also rescued a sweet cat who is now part of our family.

Unfortunately, this time, our willingness to help and our trust were used against us.

A couple we knew had recently had a baby and told us they were struggling and wanted to work to build a better life for their family. They proposed buying and reselling vehicles so they could earn an income while also sharing the profits with us.

We genuinely wanted to help them get back on their feet.

We trusted them.

We committed nearly everything we had available, including a significant amount from credit cards and credit limits we had spent years building.

Then communication stopped. Their phones were switched off, and they disappeared from their previous residence.

We have now started legal proceedings in Türkiye regarding the alleged fraud.

But the legal process takes time. Our debts do not.

The shock and financial pressure have deeply affected our lives. My husband lost his job after struggling with the severe stress caused by this situation, and his bank accounts and credit cards are now being restricted and closed because of the outstanding debt.

We are struggling to cover rent and basic living expenses. As immigrants, this crisis may also affect our ability to maintain the life and residency we have spent years building in Türkiye.

We understand that trust is important when asking strangers for help. Upon request, and where legally possible, we are willing to provide relevant supporting documents, including proof of transfers and legal proceedings, while protecting sensitive personal information.

We are not asking anyone to support us forever.

We are asking for help to survive this sudden crisis, protect our home, regain stability, and give the legal process enough time to move forward.

Any donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference. If you cannot donate, sharing our story can help too.

What we lost was more than money. It was years of work, savings, and security.

If we are able to overcome this crisis and rebuild our lives, we want to pass the kindness we receive forward by helping other people and animals in need.

And if those who help us choose to stay in contact, then if we recover financially and are in a position to do so, we would sincerely like the opportunity to return the help that was given to us.

We hope this difficult chapter can one day become a story of kindness being passed from one person to another.

Thank you for giving our little family a chance to rebuild.

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