Help Us Rebuild After House Fire

An arsonist burned down our home, and we lost everything. It's just me and my three grandchildren, and we've been struggling to get back on our feet.





We were blessed to be gifted a beautiful doublewide mobile home, but we need help to make it ours. We need funds to have it moved to our property, get all the utilities hooked back up, and furnish it so we have what we need.





My health isn't the greatest, but I'm going back to work to do what I can. Even with me working, I can't pull this off by myself. Your support would mean so much to us as we rebuild our home and our lives. Thank you for standing with us.