Help Us Rebuild After Homelessness

I'm raising money to help my best friend, her daughter, and my own lives trying to financially get the help to catch and rebuild after eight months of homelessness. We recently moved into an apartment, and we're working to get back on our feet.





Right now we're facing utility bills with suspension notices, and we need help covering those costs. We also need a used car so we can provide reliable transportation for her daughter to get to school every day. And be our way on commuting to finding them keeping a stable job.





Beyond the essentials, we'd like to get a microwave and a few heart-warming items to make our new apartment feel like home.





We're grateful for this fresh start and for anyone who can stand with us during this time. Your support would mean so much to our family.