Help Us Rebuild After Addiction

I never imagined I would be sharing this part of my life with strangers, but the last few years have been the most painful years of my life, and right now I could really use some help.

I was a stay-at-home mom when my marriage ended. The person I once thought I would spend the rest of my life with had fallen deeply into alcoholism, and eventually I had to make the decision to leave with our daughter and start over. I had very little of my own, and I was incredibly blessed that my mom gave us a place to live while I tried to rebuild our lives.

What I wasn't prepared for was how painful it would be to watch what happened to him after I left.

There was a DUI, then jail, and eventually he became so sick from drinking that I genuinely didn't know if he was going to survive. I loved this person for years. We built a life together. We made this beautiful little human together.Walking away from our marriage didn't suddenly make me stop caring whether he lived or died.





One memory from that time will probably stay with me forever.

After he got out of jail, he had no money and nowhere to live. I tried the local men's shelters, but there weren't any openings. So I packed what I could for him into my car and drove him out to the woods.

I still remember driving away knowing that someone I once shared a home and a bed with was going to sleep outside that night.

I cried.

Not because I wanted my marriage back. Not because I thought I could save him. It was simply heartbreaking to see someone I had once loved so much lose everything to alcohol.

Eventually he moved to another state, and our daughter hasn't seen him in a year.

He had lost custody, but he was still allowed third-party visitation. He chose not to participate. Today he doesn't call her, ask about her, or contribute financially to her life.

That part is harder for me to talk about.

I can deal with what happened to me.





Watching my daughter grow up without her dad is different.

She still deserves a childhood filled with good things.

And that's really why I'm here.

Starting over financially has been incredibly difficult. I'm still carrying debt from things that were left behind when our life together fell apart, I'm behind on bills, and lately it feels like no matter how hard I try to get my head above water, I'm still trying to catch up.

Meanwhile, my daughter is growing up.

She needs clothes. She needs braces. She wants to try activities and do normal kid things. And I hate that so many of those decisions have become calculations in my head about what I can put off paying for instead.

I don't want some extravagant life for us.

I want to catch up.

I want to breathe.

And I want to be able to give my daughter some of the things and experiences that make childhood fun, because she has already experienced enough of the painful parts.

Any money raised will go toward our overdue bills and debt, her braces and clothing, activities, and giving us enough breathing room to finally move forward instead of constantly trying to recover from what was left behind.

Asking for help like this is incredibly hard for me. There is always going to be someone whose situation seems worse, and I've spent a lot of time telling myself that maybe that means I shouldn't ask.

But I'm asking anyway.

Not because I expect anyone else to fix our lives.

I just need a little help rebuilding them.

And maybe after everything addiction has taken from our family, it's okay to finally ask for something back: a little stability, a little hope, and the chance for my daughter to simply enjoy being a kid. 🖤



