Help Us Raise Funds for My Cousin’s Medical Bills

We are humbly asking for your help and support for my cousin, who was recently involved in a serious motorcycle accident. A motorcycle crashed and ran over his leg, causing a severe bone fracture that requires immediate medical treatment and ongoing care.





Our family is doing everything we can to support him, but the medical bills have become a heavy financial burden. We are reaching out to our friends, relatives, and kind-hearted individuals who may be willing to help us cover his hospital expenses, medications, procedures, and recovery needs.





The authorities are still actively looking for the motorcycle driver involved in the accident.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family and will go directly toward my cousin’s medical expenses.





Thank you so much for your prayers, kindness, and generosity during this difficult time.



