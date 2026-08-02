Help Us Purchase Our Worship Space

Help Salvation Shine Ministry Purchase a Permanent Church Home in Winnipeg





Our Goal: $1,000,000

Help us turn a small beginning into a permanent home for worship, service, and hope.





In 2018, Salvation Shine Ministry began in the basement of a home with just a few people gathering to worship, pray, study God's Word, and share the love of Jesus Christ.





By God's grace, the ministry has grown. As our congregation increased, we moved to a community center, where we currently worship and carry out our ministry.





We are now praying and working toward the next chapter: purchasing a permanent building where we can worship, teach, serve, and reach even more people in our community.





The Building We Have Identified

We have identified a 2,527-square-foot building in Winnipeg, Manitoba, strategically situated within the community and well suited to the needs and vision of our ministry.





The purchase price is $850,000.

Our total fundraising goal is $1,000,000, which includes:

• $850,000 — Purchase of the building

• $150,000 — Renovations, furnishing, and accessibility improvements





We want to ensure the facility is safe, welcoming, functional, and accessible to children, seniors, families, people with disabilities, and everyone in our community who walks through its doors.





What Will This Building Be Used For?

We envision this facility becoming a place where people can:

• Worship and encounter God through regular church services.

• Preach and teach the Gospel and provide biblical instruction.

• Hold Sunday school and discipleship programs for children and adults.

• Develop a daycare and family-support ministry as opportunities and resources allow.

• Provide practical assistance and outreach to people experiencing hardship.

• Support international students and newcomers in our community.

• Provide a place for prayer, fellowship, spiritual encouragement, and community connection.

• Serve as a shared hub for other churches and Christian ministries that may need a suitable space for gatherings and ministry activities when the facility is available.





Our desire is not simply to own a building. We want to create a place that can be a blessing to our congregation, our community, and the wider body of Christ.





Serving Our Community

Salvation Shine Ministry is committed to sharing the Gospel while meeting practical needs.





Over the years, we have had the privilege of:





• Providing food and assistance to homeless and less-fortunate individuals.

• Helping international students who have fallen behind in tuition payments and are struggling with basic needs.

• Helping immigrants adjust and integrate into their new communities.

• Providing prayer, spiritual encouragement, fellowship, and practical support.

• Sharing the hope and transforming message of Jesus Christ.





Many people have testified to receiving both spiritual and practical help through Salvation Shine Ministry. Their stories encourage us to continue serving and to believe for greater opportunities.





Why a Permanent Building Matters

A permanent building will give us a stable and structured base from which to expand our ministry.





It will allow us to develop programs specifically designed to serve the needs of our community and provide a consistent place for worship, teaching, outreach, and fellowship.





A permanent home means greater opportunity:





Greater opportunity to preach.

Greater opportunity to teach.

Greater opportunity to disciple children and adults.

Greater opportunity to care for people in need.

Greater opportunity to support newcomers and international students.

Greater opportunity to partner with other churches and ministries.





And above all, greater opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and see lives transformed.





Will You Partner With Us?

We cannot accomplish this vision alone.





We are asking individuals, families, churches, businesses, friends, and community members to prayerfully consider partnering with Salvation Shine Ministry.





Our goal is $1,000,000.

Every gift, regardless of size, brings us closer to establishing this permanent ministry home.

Whether you can give $25, $100, $500, $1,000, or more, your generosity will make a difference.

If you are unable to give financially, you can still make a tremendous difference by praying for this project and sharing our campaign with your family, friends, churches, and community.





Help Us Build a Home for the Mission





What began with a few people worshipping together in a basement in 2018 has grown into a ministry with a vision to serve many more.

We believe this building can become:





A center for worship.

A place for teaching and discipleship.

A place where children can learn and grow.

A place where families can find support.

A place where those in need can receive help.

A place where churches can partner together.

A place where newcomers can find community.

And a place where people can hear about the love and saving grace of Jesus Christ.

Please consider partnering with us through your generous donation, your prayers, and by sharing this campaign with others.

Together, let's build more than a building.

Let's build a place of faith, hope, compassion, and transformation.





Thank you for believing in the mission of Salvation Shine Ministry and for helping us take this important step.

May God richly bless you for your generosity and use every gift to bring hope, help, and the Gospel to many more lives.





Serving People. Sharing the Gospel. Shining the Light of Christ.