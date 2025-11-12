Help Us Prepare for the Unexpected Arrival of Our

Life sometimes changes much faster than we expect. We recently learned that our family is growing, and while the arrival of our baby is something incredibly meaningful to us, it has also come at a time when we weren't financially prepared for such a major change.





Over the next several months, we'll need to reorganize our finances while preparing everything our baby will need. Between everyday living expenses, baby essentials, medical and pregnancy-related costs, and the possibility of temporarily having less income after the birth, the expenses add up quickly.





We are hoping to raise $10,000 to help us create a stable and safe start for our baby.

The funds will primarily help cover:

$3,000 — Housing and household expenses: helping with rent, utilities, and essential bills during the first months. $2,000 — Baby essentials: a crib, stroller, car seat, clothing, bottles, and other necessities. $1,500 — Diapers and everyday supplies: diapers, hygiene products, formula or feeding supplies if needed, and other recurring expenses. $1,500 — Pregnancy and medical expenses: appointments, medications, examinations, and other eligible out-of-pocket costs. $2,000 — Temporary financial cushion: helping us manage essential expenses if our household income decreases around the time of the birth.





We aren't trying to create a perfect or luxurious beginning. Our goal is simply to make sure our child comes home to a safe environment with the essentials already taken care of.





Any contribution will go directly toward helping us prepare for this new chapter of our lives. Even if you aren't able to contribute financially, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean a great deal to our family.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us welcome our baby with a little more stability and peace of mind.



