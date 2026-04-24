Help Us Prepare for Our New Baby

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because my family is going through a very difficult season, and I’m humbly asking for a little support as we prepare to welcome our baby.

I’m currently pregnant and expecting our little one soon. My husband and I are doing everything we can to prepare, but because of his ongoing immigration situation, he has been unable to contribute financially the way our family needs. This has left me carrying the financial responsibility for our household while also trying to navigate pregnancy, military responsibilities, and the everyday expenses of raising a family.

Being the primary source of income has been extremely stressful, especially during pregnancy. There are so many things our baby needs diapers, clothing, a car seat, stroller, crib, feeding supplies, and other necessities and it has been difficult to afford everything on our own.

I created an Amazon Baby Registry with the items we need most. If you’re able to purchase something directly from our registry, even a small item would mean so much to our family. If you aren’t able to purchase anything, simply sharing our registry or fundraiser would also help us tremendously.

We are not asking for anything extravagant. We simply want to make sure our baby arrives with the basic necessities and that we can get through this difficult period as a family.

Every diaper, bottle, outfit, gift, share, and kind message makes a difference. ❤️

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our growing family during a very challenging chapter of our lives.

Our Amazon Baby Registry:

https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/sabrina-gustave-november-2026-killeen/1AK9AW8GJCR2D





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ❤️👶🏽



