Help Us Power Our Home and Medical Equipment

We live in an old house that's off the grid, and we're facing a serious problem. My husband uses a power wheelchair and an oxygen concentrator at night, both need reliable electricity to work. Our batteries no longer hold a charge, and our backup generator has died.





We have two options: hook up to the grid, which would cost over $350,000, or buy a new generator and batteries for around $15,000. We're barely getting by on my social security and his disability payments, so we can't cover this ourselves.





We're reaching out to ask for help so we can keep the power running for his wheelchair and my oxygen machine. Your support would mean so much to us.