Help Us Move to Safety and Stability

We're living paycheck to paycheck, and I'm working to pay off student loans while supporting my disabled husband. Right now, we're in a situation where we need to move our family to a safer environment, but the costs feel out of reach.





I'm raising funds to help us make this happen. The money will go toward paying past bills, a down payment on a home, and ongoing bills as we transition. With your support, we can take this step toward the stability and safety our family needs.





Thank you for standing with us.