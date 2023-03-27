Help Us Move to a Safe Home

I'm raising money for a down payment on an apartment for my son and I. The place we're renting now is beyond repair, there is mold to the point im getting physically ill. Ive spent hundreds trying to get rid of the bugs.The air hardly gets cold.I work full time , and my son is the main reason I'm trying to make this happen. We need a safe, stable home. I know this is hard to ask for, but I'm out of options and am relying on the kindness of my fellow Americans. Thank you for standing with us.