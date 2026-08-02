Help Us Move: Single Parent, Two Young Children

I'm being evicted, and I have nowhere else to turn. I have two children, ages 4 and 2, and we need to move quickly. I found a place for us, but I can't wait any longer to save up. Right now, I'm out of options, and this fundraiser is my last resort.





I trusted someone, and that situation has left me in a position where I have no support system to lean on. Moving costs are more than I can cover on my own right now, and my children need stability.





Your help would mean everything to us as we make this move and start fresh.