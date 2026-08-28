Help Us Move Into Our Own Home

I'm raising money to help my one-year-old daughter and me move into our own apartment. I've been employed for a year and am working my way up, but unexpected car issues forced us to spend all our savings on a reliable vehicle. We can afford rent and utilities going forward, but the upfront costs of moving, deposits, initial setup, and furniture, are beyond what I can manage right now.





My daughter was born with only one hand. She has surgery coming up in a month, and having our own space where she can heal and feel comfortable would mean the world to us. Your support would help us make that happen.