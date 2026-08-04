Help Us Move: Gas and Moving Costs

My son and I have been living in a trailer at an RV spot since last November. In the middle of last month, the power company shut off power to the entire property. We were without power for two weeks until I bought a generator last week to keep us going.





The property owner says they won't restore power unless they pay $13,000 to the power company, money they don't have and we can't cover. That means we're stuck running on the generator, and I'm almost out of gas for it. Between the generator fuel and food, my son and I have nearly exhausted the money we have coming in.





We found another place to move to, but we don't have enough money to make the move happen. I'm also running low on gas to keep the generator running in the meantime.





Your support would help us get the gas we need right now and cover the costs to move to a place with reliable power. Thank you for standing with us.